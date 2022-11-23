Coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Campbell (knee) will not practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Campbell hasn't played since Week 8 due to a right knee injury, and he now only has two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's road matchup against the Eagles. Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie will continue to handle increased roles if Campbell misses more time.
