Campbell tallied eight tackles (five solo) in the Packers' Week 17 win against Minnesota.
Campbell tied for the team lead in stops in the big win, finishing with his most tackles since Week 13 against Chicago. Campbell has 89 stops on the season, so he'll need a big game Week 18 against the Lions in order for him to reach triple-digits for the third time in his career.
