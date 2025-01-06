Wilson had 14 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown and one reception for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Bears.

Wilson found the end zone just twice over his first 14 appearances of the season, but he tallied a touchdown in each of the last three weeks of the regular season. Wilson has edged back ahead of Chris Brooks for the backup spot behind starter Josh Jacobs, but neither figures to be particularly busy in Green Bay's playoff opener with Jacobs both healthy and fresh after having his workload eased heading into the postseason.