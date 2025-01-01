Wilson rushed six times for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Vikings.

Wilson played 32 percent of the Packers' offensive snaps Sunday, while starter Josh Jacobs handled a 63 percent snap share. The 25-year-old Wilson's trip to the end zone was his third rushing score of the season and fourth overall touchdown in the 2024 campaign. The Fort Valley State University product has proven to be an effective backup to Jacobs, but his limited usage most weeks makes him difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. Next up for Green Bay is a Week 18 matchup against Chicago.