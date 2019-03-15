Packers' Geronimo Allison: Back with Pack for another year
The Packers and Allison reached an agreement on a one-year contract Friday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
The Packers tendered Allison as a restricted free agent Wednesday, giving the team the "right of first refusal" on any offer he may have received. While the tender equated to $2.025 million, this new deal increases his guaranteed money and includes incentives. As the receiving corps stands, Allison is the No. 2 option behind Davante Adams, with second-year and unproven players littering the rest of the depth chart. Allison hasn't produced much in 30 games with the Packers, but his peripherals (13.8 YPC, 8.3 YPT and 60.4 percent catch rate) indicate he'll produce at least modest results with increased volume.
