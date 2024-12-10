McDuffie tallied 15 tackles (four solo) in the Packers' 34-31 loss to the Lions in Week 14.

McDuffie played 100 percent of the Packers' defensive snaps for the first time this season, and he accounted for a tackle on 19.7 percent of those snaps. He's registered 25 total tackles over his last two outings, which is more than what he accumulated across the five games prior. With four regular-season games left in 2024, McDuffie has matched his output from 2023 with 86 combined tackles (including 0.5 sacks), along with three pass defenses and one forced fumble over 13 games.