McDuffie (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Lions, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

McDuffie opened the Packers' week of practice with consecutive estimated limited sessions after playing through an ankle issue in the Week 13 win over the Dolphins. However, he was listed as a full participant Friday, indicating that he's moved past his ankle injury in time to suit up in Week 14. With Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) sidelined for the third consecutive game Thursday, McDuffie is expected to start alongside Quay Walker in the Packers' inside linebacker corps.