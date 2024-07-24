Reed (toe) will be activated from the non-football injury list and practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Reed was on the NFI list for just a couple days, after suffering a seemingly minor injury during his youth camp earlier this summer. He finished his 2023 rookie season as the team leader in catches (64), receiving yards (793), yards from scrimmage (912) and total touchdowns (10), and his success working out of the slot hints at role security even though the Packers have a deep group of pass catchers that also includes WRs Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks and Bo Melton. It is possible that depth impacts Reed's target volume as well as his playing time in two-wide formations, but there's no doubt he'll be a regular presence and priority when the Packers have three WRs on the field.