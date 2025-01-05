Reed caught both of his targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Bears. He also rushed three times for three yards and lost a fumble.

The Packers like to get the speedy Reed involved in the run game, but he had a pair of lowlights on the ground in this one, as he fumbled at the end of a four-yard run in the second quarter and was stuffed for minus-2 yards on a fourth-down carry to start the fourth quarter. Reed slumped down the stretch, as this was only the second time he exceeded 35 receiving yards in the last eight games. He finishes the regular season with 55 catches for 857 yards and six touchdowns on 75 targets, as well as 163 yards and a touchdown rushing. Reed will try to get back on track when the Packers travel to Philadelphia in the wild-card round, likely without fellow wide receiver Christian Watson (knee).