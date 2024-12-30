Reed recorded one reception on four targets for six yards in Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Vikings.

Targets were projected to condense in the Green Bay offense with Christian Watson (knee) sidelined, making Reed's stat line even more disappointing. His biggest impact on the game came midway through the second quarter when he dropped a pass that would have been a conversion on fourth down. Since Green Bay's Week 10 bye, Reed has failed to reach 35 receiving yards in six of seven games.