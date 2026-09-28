Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that he still has no update regarding how long Reed (neck) will be sidelined, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Reed is just over a week removed from sustaining a serious-looking neck injury during the Packers' Sept. 20 win over the Jets, which resulted in the wide receiver being stretchered off the field and required an overnight hospital stay. Since Reed returned to Green Bay, the Packers haven't provided many details on his status, as the 26-year-old is seemingly still being evaluated before a timeline for a return is established. Though LaFleur didn't definitively rule Reed out for Week 4 matchup against the Buccaneers, all signs point to the wideout missing a second straight game.