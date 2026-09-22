Reed (neck) was listed as a non-participant for Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Reed flew back to Green Bay after he was hospitalized overnight in New Jersey following Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over the Jets. He exited on the Packers' opening possession of that game due to a neck injury and needed to be stretchered off the field before he was taken to a hospital. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has yet to provide a timeline for Reed's return to action, but at the very least, the fourth-year wideout appears unlikely to play Thursday versus the Falcons.