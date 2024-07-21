Clark and the Packers agreed on a three-year, $64 million contract extension Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Clark is coming off of a 2023 campaign in which he recorded a career-high 7.5 sacks, while totaling 44 total tackles of the Packers' 17 regular-season contests. The 28-year-old has been a staple on the interior defensive line for Green Bay since the team selected him in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, missing just eight total regular-season contests over his eight year career. With the Packers looking to build off of a 2023 season where the team nearly reached the NFC Championship game, inking Clark to a long-term deal will eliminate any drama about his future.