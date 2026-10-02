Van Ness (shoulder) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Van Ness tweaked his shoulder during the Packers' Week 3 loss to the Falcons. The injury limited him in all three practice sessions during Week 4 prep, but that's enough for the fourth-year pro to fade an injury tag ahead of Sunday's road tilt. Van Ness has accumulated 12 tackles (six solo), including 2.5 sacks, through the first three games of the regular season.