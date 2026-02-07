Van Ness recorded 19 tackles (12 solo) including 1.5 sacks in nine regular-season games with Green Bay in 2025.

Van Ness also had a strip sack in the wild-card round at Chicago. He was hit with the injury bug for the first time in his pro career in 2025, limiting him to just nine games after he didn't miss a game in either of his first two campaigns. Perhaps more concerning though, he was less productive as a pass rusher on a per-snap basis than in his first or second year. He's done little to show he is truly competing for snaps with three-time All Pro Micah Parsons (knee) or Rashan Gary, and his role in the final year of his rookie contract in 2026 will largely depend on the timeline for Parsons' recovery from the ACL tear he suffered in Week 15 at Denver.