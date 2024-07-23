Coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Lloyd (hip) will probably miss a few days of practice but shouldn't be absent long, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Lloyd is dealing with a hip injury to begin training camp, but it sounds like the issue is only minor. The 2024 third-round pick appears well positioned to carve out a role behind Josh Jacobs early in his career, but he'll need to get back on the field without any setbacks and establish himself above AJ Dillon on the depth chart. Lloyd's explosiveness and versatility should open a clear path for touches, once healthy, but he also brings ball-security concerns from his time at USC (11 fumbles on 325 touches).