Lloyd was moved from the reserve/non-football illness list to injured reserve last Friday, per the NFL's transaction log, a move that was precipitated by the running back aggravating a hamstring injury, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

A third-round pick of the Packers in the 2024 Draft, Lloyd had a trying rookie campaign, to say the least. He opened training camp by suffering a hip injury on Day 1, missing five days of practice. He was able to play in the preseason opener against the Browns, but he injured his left hamstring in that contest and was sidelined for the rest of camp and exhibition season. Lloyd made his pro debut Week 2 versus the Colts, but he sustained a severe ankle sprain that forced a seven-week stint on IR. Green Bay designated him for return on Nov. 11, but four days later, he was diagnosed with appendicitis and landed on reserve/NFI. While the ailment isn't an issue anymore, Lloyd posted on social media Sunday, "I will use this time to get my health back and get ready for next season," among other things. The recent move to IR implied that Lloyd's season was over, and with the RB confirming as much, he'll finish with six carries for 15 yards and one catch (on one target) for three yards in his sole appearance as a pro to date. Lloyd and workhorse Josh Jacobs are the only Packers running backs officially under contract in 2025, but Emanuel Wilson is an exclusive rights free agent, while Chris Brooks is a restricted free agent, so both players likely will be retained this offseason.