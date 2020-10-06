Tonyan caught all six of his targets for 98 yards and three touchdowns in Monday night's 30-16 win over the Falcons.

Tonyan entered Monday having scored in back-to-back games, but his three-touchdown tally was still certainly a surprise. After going for a 27-yard gain on Green Bay's second offensive play, Tonyan's next catch was a 19-yard touchdown ahead of the two-minute warning. The tight end then struck again before halftime, hauling in an eight-yarder to extend the Packers' lead. To complete his hat-trick of touchdowns, Tonyan got up after being pulled down during his route to score from 21 yards midway through the third. Despite being relatively unknown, the 26-year-old had been gaining traction with quarterback Aaron Rodgers lately, and with top wideouts Davante Adams (hamstring) and Allen Lazard (abdomen) both sidelined Monday, Tonyan picked up the slack in a big way. Of course, it's likely Adams will return following Green Bay's Week 5 bye and not every opponent will resemble Atlanta's injured and ineffective outfit, but given his steady growth and spectacular showing, Tonyan could be an important option in an exciting offense, making him worth attention going forward.