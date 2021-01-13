Stepaniak (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The transaction was made to free up a roster spot for offensive tackle Jared Veldheer, who was signed off the Colts' practice squad. Stepaniak spent most of the season on the reserve/non-football injury list, as he was still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in December of 2019. The rookie sixth-round pick still didn't play a snap after being activated from the reserve list. He'll aim to stay healthy this offseason and make the NFL roster in 2021.