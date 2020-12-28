site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Simon Stepaniak: Won't face Titans
By
RotoWire Staff
Stepaniak (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Stepaniak logged a trio of full practice sessions this week, but he'll nonetheless be forced to sit out Sunday's game. The rookie sixth-round pick is still looking for a chance to make his NFL debut.
