Dalton will start Sunday's game against the Bills, a Panthers spokesperson confirmed Friday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Dalton will be the starter even if Bryce Young (ankle) is medically cleared to play. Young is listed as doubtful. Dalton has made 168 previous regular-season starts, including six with the Panthers. He's 1-5 in those six starts for Carolina.

