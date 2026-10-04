Dalton is expected to serve as the Eagles' No. 3 quarterback for Sunday's game against the Rams, while Tanner McKee moves up to second on the depth chart as the top backup to Jalen Hurts, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Dalton had been active ahead of McKee as the No. 2 quarterback for each of the Eagles' first three games of the season, but he didn't see any action until midway through the second quarter of Monday's 27-7 loss to the Bears, when Hurts exited to get checked for a concussion. After three consecutive handoffs to Saquon Barkley got the Eagles to two-yard line to set up a third-and-goal, Dalton proceeded to throw a back-breaking interception in the end zone on his lone pass attempt before Hurts returned for the ensuing possession. The costly pick looks to have been enough to cost Dalton the No. 2 job, at least for one week.