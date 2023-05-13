Dalton will work with the first-team offense during summer OTAs, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
This isn't entirely surprising given Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, has had essentially two weeks to look over the team's playbook. It wouldn't be a shock to hear head coach Frank Reich give the veteran Dalton every opportunity to win the starting job out of preseason, if only to let Young really get his feet wet at the professional level, but given the sheer draft capital invested in the Alabama product, it's hard to imagine Dalton will see first-string reps for very long.
More News
-
Panthers' Andy Dalton: In line to back up top pick•
-
Panthers' Andy Dalton: Expected to sign with Panthers•
-
Saints' Andy Dalton: Another quiet outing in finale•
-
Saints' Andy Dalton: Nothing special in win•
-
Saints' Andy Dalton: Decreased role in tough conditions•
-
Saints' Andy Dalton: Efficient in limited role•