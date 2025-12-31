Cherelus (calf/ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Cherelus still has a walking boot on his left foot Wednesday, per Joe Person of The Athletic. Though he'll have one more chance to take the practice field Thursday, he seems an unlikely candidate to be cleared in time for Sunday's road matchup against the Buccaneers. Bam Martin-Scott will handle an expanded role on defense Week 18 if Cherelus is unable to play.