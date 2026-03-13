Panthers' Claudin Cherelus: Back with Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cherelus and the Panthers agreed to terms on a contract Friday.
The 27-year-old has appeared in 27 regular-season games (six starts) for the Panthers over the last two seasons, recording 60 total tackles and one pass defensed. Following his new deal with Carolina, Cherelus is expected to operate as one of the team's top reserve inside linebackers during the 2026 season.
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