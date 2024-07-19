The Panthers placed Coker (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Friday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Coker linked up with Carolina as an undrafted free agent back in April, and it appears he picked up an injury at some point during spring practices. Once healthy and ready to practice, Coker will be eligible to come off the PUP list at any time this summer. The reigning FCS leader in receiving touchdowns, Coker is competing for an end-of-roster role in Carolina's wide receiver room.