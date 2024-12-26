Horn (hip) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's practice report.

Horn was able to progress enough in his recovery from a groin injury to play in Week 16 against the Cardinals, during which he logged four tackles (one solo) while playing every single defensive snap. However, it appears he is now working through a hip injury, which has caused him to be sidelined for the Panthers' first two practice sessions of the week. Horn would have to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday in order to have a shot at playing against Tampa Bay on Sunday. Dane Jackson would be the top candidate to serve as the Panthers' second starting cornerback opposite Michael Jackson if Horn is unable to play.