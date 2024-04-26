With the Panthers' selection of Xavier Legette with the No. 32 overall pick Thursday night, Mingo is pushed down the wide receiver depth chart, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Carolina has made it a point to upgrade its wideout room this offseason, first trading for Diontae Johnson before then trading up into the final pick of the first round for Legette. Adding those two to veteran slot man Adam Thielen pushes both Mingo and Terrace Marshall down in the pecking order for targets. Mingo -- who is bouncing back from a late-season foot issue -- started 14 of 15 games he appeared in as a rookie, but he posted an uninspiring 43-418-0 receiving line on 85 targets. He was one of the least productive starting receivers in the league in 2023.