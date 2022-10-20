Corral (foot) is no longer in a walking boot as he continues to recover from his September surgery, ESPN's David Newton reports.

Corral will still miss the 2022 season, but his current progress from the Lisfranc injury he suffered during the preseason could set him up for a relatively healthy offseason. As someone the Panthers traded up to select in the third round of this year's draft, Corral represents a significant long-term piece for the franchise, which presently carries quarterbacks Baker Mayfield (ankle), Sam Darnold (ankle) and PJ Walker all on expiring contracts. Although a first-round quarterback selection is certainly a possibility next spring as the team sits with a 1-5 record at the moment, Corral at least offers an investment to carry over at the position.