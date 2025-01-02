Sanders (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Carolina designated Sanders for return from injured reserve Wednesday, after which he was a full participant in his return to drills. The downgrade in work may be related to a lack of conditioning, but his status nonetheless bears watching to see if he'll be able to join a backfield that lost Jonathon Brooks (knee) and Chuba Hubbard (knee) for the season over the last month. At the moment, Raheem Blackshear, Mike Boone and Velus Jones are the healthy running backs on the Panthers' active roster ahead of Sunday's game in Atlanta.