Sanders (ankle) is listed as active and expected to start Sunday at Atlanta, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

In his first game action since he sprained his ankle Week 10 against the Giants, Sanders is in line to sit atop the backfield, what with both Chuba Hubbard (knee) and Jonathon Brooks (knee) on injured reserve and Velus Jones (coach's decision) inactive. Sanders will be vying with Raheem Blackshear (11 carries this season) and Mike Boone (nine) for touches Sunday. However, considering Sanders has 38 rushes and 21 receptions (on 26 targets) in 10 games on the campaign, he likely should be the top option among the trio.