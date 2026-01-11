Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Aggravates hamstring
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wharton was ruled out of Saturday's wild-card game against the Rams due to a hamstring injury, Kassidy Hill of the Panthers' official site reports.
Wharton missed Week 18 with a hamstring injury but was removed from the injury report Tuesday. He seemingly aggravated the issue Saturday and was forced to exit after logging two tackles.
More News
-
Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Ready to face Rams•
-
Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Inactive for Week 18•
-
Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Full participant in walk-through•
-
Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Participates in walk-through•
-
Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Won't play vs. Seattle•