Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Out indefinitely
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wharton underwent neck surgery in early May and is out indefinitely, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Wharton signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Panthers last offseason, and he played just nine games in 2025, recording 36 tackles (11 solo), 2.0 sacks and a pass breakup. It's unclear if he'll miss any time, but LaBryan Ray would likely handle an increased workload if Wharton's injury lingers.
More News
-
Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Logs career-high•
-
Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Aggravates hamstring•
-
Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Ready to face Rams•
-
Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Inactive for Week 18•
-
Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Full participant in walk-through•