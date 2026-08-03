Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Back at practice

Tremble, who was dealing with apparent knee soreness late last week, returned to practice Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Tremble sat out of Carolina's practice last Friday, but is back on the field to start the week. The 26-year-old is coming off his best season in 2025 where he recorded career highs in receptions (27), yards (249) and targets (37). Tremble signed a two-year extension last offseason and is expected to once again platoon the role with nominal pass-catching tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders.