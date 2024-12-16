Tremble caught both of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Cowboys.

For the second game in a row, Tremble out-performed rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders, who still leads the Panthers' tight end corps in receptions (29) and yards (302) through 13 appearances this season. Despite Tremble serving as Carolina's top tight end over the last two weeks, he's posted a modest receiving line of 3-18-1. The Notre Dame product will likely continue to struggle to find fantasy relevance, splitting first-team offensive work with Sanders as the Panthers face the Cardinals in Week 16.