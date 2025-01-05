Jones (coach's decision) is a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

With the Panthers bringing back Miles Sanders (ankle) from injured reserve for the season finale, the team won't have a need to keep Jones active as a third option at running back. Raheem Blackshear and Mike Boone are instead in line to serve as the backup options behind Sanders. After Carolina signed him off the Bears' practice squad on Dec. 10, Jones appeared in two games and carried once for zero yards while playing three snaps on offense.