The Patriots placed Peppers (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, Chris Mason of The Springfield Republican reports.

Peppers was already ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bills due to a foot injury, and his placement on injured reserve gave the Patriots space on the 53-man roster to sign corner Miles Battle from the practice squad. Peppers managed to play in only six regular-season games due to suspension and injuries, and he'll finish 2024 with 40 takcles (20 solo), two pass defenses (including one interception) and one forced fumble.