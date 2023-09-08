Jones (hamstring) was unable to practice Thursday or Friday and is scheduled to undergo additional testing, putting his status for Sunday's season opener against the Eagles in doubt, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Coach Bill Belichick was optimistic about Jones' availability Wednesday, but he acknowledged Friday that those expectations have changed with Jones unable to practice the past two days and set for follow-up tests on the hamstring injury he suffered Wednesday. Jones had also been dealing with gun charges stemming from an arrest in June, but those were dropped Tuesday and aren't expected to affect the cornerback's availability.