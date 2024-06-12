Boutte turned in a strong effort during Wednesday's mandatory minicamp session, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

On the last day of minicamp practice prior to the Patriots' summer break, Boutte logged a team-high five catches during team drills, which Lazar notes included a sequence in which the 2023 sixth-rounder reeled in three consecutive scores. As the coming season approaches, Boutte will have to compete with the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster, K.J. Osborn, Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Reagor for slotting in a wideout corps that also includes Kendrick Bourne, who's bouncing back from a knee injury, as well as likely roster locks in the youthful trio of DeMario Douglas, Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker. Additionally, it's possible that Boutte could face NFL discipline stemming from his January arrest and subsequent charges of computer fraud and gaming prohibited for persons under 21.