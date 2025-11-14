Hollins secured four of five targets for 64 yards in the Patriots' 27-14 win over the Jets on Thursday night.

Hollins was a relatively distant runner-up to team leader Stefon Diggs in receiving yards, and he finished tied for third in both receptions and targets. The veteran wideout had more opportunity once again Thursday thanks to the absence of Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), and he now has a 10-170-0 line on 15 targets over the latter's pair of absences. Hollins will remain a complementary option in the air attack even if Boutte returns for a Week 12 home matchup against the Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 23, but his targets would stand to take a hit.