Spillane (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Spillane was inactive for the Patriots' Week 16 win over the Ravens and did not play against the Bills in Week 15 due to a lingering ankle injury. He'll have two more opportunities to return to practice and give himself a chance to play in Sunday's AFC East clash against the Jets. Jack Gibbens will continue to start at insdie linebacker for as long as Spillane is sidelined.