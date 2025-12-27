The Raiders elevated Collier from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants.

Collier has a chance to make his 2025 debut in Sunday's game, but will likely just be a special teams piece if he does play. With Ashton Jeanty, Dylan Laube, and Zamir White all healthy, as well as Raheem Mostert (ankle) questionable, it does not appear there will be many, if any, offensive opportunities for the running back in Sunday's contest.