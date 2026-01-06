The Raiders signed Collier to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Collier spent the entire 2025 season on the Raiders' practice squad after failing to make the team's 53-man roster at the end of training camp. His lone elevation to the Raiders' active roster came in Week 17 against the Giants, though he didn't end up playing a single snap in a 34-10 loss. Collier will stay in Las Vegas in the offseason, where he'll look to show enough to the organization in OTAs, minicamp and training camp to earn a permanent spot on the active roster for the 2026 season.