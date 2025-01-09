Richardson finished the 2024 season with 46 total tackles (27 solo) and three pass breakups across 12 games.
Richardson missed the first five games of the 2024 season with a hamstring injury, but once he returned, he provided the Raiders with a valuable addition to the secondary. The rookie finished with the third-highest amount of tackles ar cornerback on the team, finishing behind Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs. Richardson could step into a more prominent role in 2025 with Hobbs heading into the offseason as a free agent.
More News
-
Raiders' Decamerion Richardson: Six tackles against New Orleans•
-
Raiders' Decamerion Richardson: Team-high tackle total in loss•
-
Raiders' Decamerion Richardson: Ready to rock•
-
Raiders' Decamerion Richardson: Missing Week 5•
-
Raiders' Decamerion Richardson: Not playing vs. Cleveland•
-
Raiders' Decamerion Richardson: Won't play vs. Panthers•