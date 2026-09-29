Masses recorded six total tackles (four solo) and an interception during Sunday's 35-27 win over the Saints.

Masses was able to get another interception in Week 3, jumping in front of a pass from Tyler Shough intended for wide receiver Bryce Lance in the fourth quarter. Notably, Masses maintained a starting role at cornerback in the return of Darien Porter, playing all 72 of the team's defensive snaps. Masses has now registered 11 total tackles (eight solo) and four passes defensed, including three interceptions, over three contests to open his rookie campaign.