Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak confirmed Monday that Bech (forearm) is slated to be placed on injured reserve, Paul Gutierrez of the team's official site reports.

Bech will be sidelined for at least the next four games after he sustained a broken left forearm in Sunday's 35-27 win over the Saints. His impending move to IR could open up a roster spot for fellow wideout Cody White, who is no longer eligible to be elevated from the practice squad after being called up for each of the first three games. Bech had served as Las Vegas' No. 3 receiver to begin the season, tallying five receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown on six targets.