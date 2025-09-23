Bech caught his only target for 10 yards in Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Commanders.

Bech's lone reception came with the Raiders trailing by 17 in the third quarter, as the TCU product remains firmly in the WR4 role behind Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker and fellow rookie Dont'e Thornton. Bech has just two total catches through the first three weeks of the season, and his offensive involvement could be limited again Week 4 versus the Bears.