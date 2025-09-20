Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson: Set to face Commanders
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powers-Johnson does not have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders.
Powers-Johnson missed the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Chargers while in concussion protocol. He practiced in full both Thursday and Friday and will be set to start at right guard.
