White rushed six times for 10 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 41-24 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

White didn't see much of an uptick in volume despite head coach Antonio Pierce's recent remarks about getting him more involved, but he did make good on a red-zone opportunity by capping off the opening drive of the game with a one-yard touchdown run. As his final line implies, White did next to nothing the rest of the way, however, and he's now gone three straight games with single-digit carries. With backfield mate Alexander Mattison logging three more rush attempts Sunday, it appears White continues to play second fiddle in the ground attack heading into the Week 10 bye.