Skowronek (Achilles) is questionable for Week 8 against the Cowboys on Sunday, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Skowronek has been dealing with an Achilles injury for several weeks but has yet to miss a game. He logged a trio of limited practices this week and will head into Sunday with a questionable designation for the second straight contest. The wideout has served a minor role in Los Angeles' passing game this season, recording two catches on five targets for 13 yards while adding one rush for 11 yards through seven games.